Bay Area veteran's nonprofit helps fellow vets through agriculture

The Brief Devin Brown founded Healing Fields, an agricultural therapy program. Brown was inspired to help fellow veterans after he was hit by an IED in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.



The cost of war is something many veterans carry with them long after they leave the battlefield, but one combat veteran is turning his own struggles into a source of healing for others.

The backstory:

Devin Brown was hit by an IED in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.

"I got ejected from the top, and I landed on my head and suffered TBI and spinal injury," said Brown. "I have a computerized system installed in me, including a spinal stem that helps control my fluctuations and neuropathy that I suffered."

Devin Brown was hit by an IED in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.

After serving his country, he faced a different kind of battle: healing from his injuries, both seen and unseen. His solution? A farm.

"I went to USF and got my environmental science degree, and I was planning on eventually using my VA home loan to buy a property like this and create a sustainable agricultural program to heal other vets," Brown stated.

That peace grew into something bigger. Brown founded Healing Fields, an agricultural therapy program designed to help fellow veterans find solace in farming.

Devin Brown founded Healing Fields, designed to help fellow veterans through agriculture.

What they're saying:

"Definitely helps me relax and just connect with the plants and the animals that are here on the farm," said Dan Muhr, a veteran. "And again, connect with all the veterans."

"Once you get here, like the sun, the fresh air, the animals like very, uh, very peaceful," said Rick Konyha, a veteran. "Not like what we are used to."

Twice a week, veterans come to the six-week program for support.

"Helping others helps me heal. I've learned that ever since I joined the Marine Corps and Infantry, especially being overseas, when we had to encounter the hearts and minds of the where we were at," Brown added.

Through planting, growing, and sharing their stories, these veterans are finding a new mission – one rooted in healing, hope, and the power of nature.

For more information on Healing Fields, click here.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Bryan Gray.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: