Interactive map gives 3D views of all Hillsborough County has to offer

The tourism industry in Hillsborough County has bounced back from the pandemic in a big way. For folks who can’t make a trip to Tampa, a new tool helps them virtually visit the city without ever leaving the house.

From the skyscrapers to the riverwalk and over to Ybor City, all the major sites in downtown Tampa are now just a click and a zoom away. A new digital tourism tool lets you take a virtual vacation to the city.

"What's good for visitors and business and locals is a win, win, win," said Visit Tampa Bay President & CEO Santiago Corrada.

Visit Tampa Bay just launched the platform this week. The interactive map allows users to navigate through nearly 1,700 3D buildings, landmarks and popular spots. A tap of the fingertips opens up more details about featured locations.

"We're the first to use to use this new technology to highlight and sell our destination," Corrada said.

Corrada says the map can help attract more tourists and events to Tampa Bay, meaning future investment in our community. It is an immersive way to show off what the city has to offer to meeting and convention planners looking for a place to book.

"This is business," Corrada said. "Having 2,800-3,000 visitors here for this convention means they're out at our restaurants. They're staying in our hotels, they're using our transportation. That means people here in our community are working."

And that’s the whole goal, bringing people to visit Tampa Bay while also benefitting the quality of life for the people who call this area home. View the map at https://www.visittampabay.com/map/.