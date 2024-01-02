Study identifies potentially invasive species for Florida

University of Florida scientists led a study aimed at identifying potentially invasive species for the state.

The team of experts, which included researchers, agencies, and nonprofit organizations, studied 460 species. Creatures were given a score based on their likelihood of establishment and spread in the state. The experts also factored in the species’ potential to negatively affect the ecosystem and economy.

"If we could stop them before they got established, we could save a lot of money and protect the habitats," lead scientist Dr. Deah Lieurance, who is now an assistant professor of invasive species, biology, and management at Penn State University, said. "We have pretty unique ecosystems in Florida we'd like to try to keep as pristine as possible."

The following are species the study targeted as being potentially invasive in Florida:

ALEWIFE FISH

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the alewife is a small herring that can restructure a lake’s food web, leaving less food for native species.

"It can have some big-picture effects on the ecosystem," Lieurance said.

ZEBRA MUSSELS

Zebra mussels are one of the most troublesome invasive species in North America, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC); The agency describes them as "common hitchhikers on boats, fishing equipment and aquarium plants."

In addition, zebra mussels can be found in moss balls, which are a rare form of algae that some people use to filter water in aquariums.

The FWC issued a warning about moss balls and their danger to the ecosystem in 2021.

RED SWAMP CRAYFISH

According to USGS, "the red swamp crayfish is readily available through the biological supply trade and may be released following classroom or laboratory use."

"We had quite a few crayfish that made the top 40 list," Lieurance said.

CRAB-EATING MACAQUE MONKEYS

"This was my surprise species," Lieurance said. "They do eat crabs, as their name implies, but they're also a very close relative to the macaques that we already have here in Florida."

It’s one reason why these monkeys got the highest possible ranking for the likelihood of invasion and threat to human health.

Crab-eating macaque monkeys are related to the rhesus macaque monkeys. Some rhesus macaque monkeys found in Silver Springs State Park in Marion County were found to carry the herpes virus.

"I think the biggest value in this study is to bring awareness to invasive species and the potential to have even more," Lieurance said.

She suggests conducting a study like this one every five years.

"Big picture globally, we're losing about $419 billion per year to invasive species," Lieurance, who is currently working on projects in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, said. "Repeating this process on a regular basis can keep us ahead of the game when it comes to managing invasive species."