Manatee County declares state of emergency ahead of storm

A state of emergency has been declared in Manatee County as potentential cyclone four treks closer to the Sunshine State.

Manatee County commissioners decided to make the declaration during a specially called meeting on Friday morning.

Declaring a state of emergency allows county staff to perform emergency actions that are needed during a storm and gives the county the ability to get help from the state when needed.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated at 10 a.m. on Friday, which means it is operating at Level 2 capacity.

Officials in Manatee County say they will continue to add staff and resources, if necessary, as the storm progresses.

On Thursday, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties in preparation for the foot of rain the state is expected to receive over the next seven days.

As of Friday morning, the storm system had a 60 percent chance of developing over the next two days and a 90 percent chance of developing over the next week.

Potential tropical cyclone four is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area starting on Sunday.

If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Debby.

