Investigation over after USF police found gun supplies on campus

The USF Police Department has ended its investigation after finding an empty gun case, empty ammunition magazines and some personal items on the campus of USF.

What we know:

After interviewing a person who was at the scene, police say that he admitted to owning some of the items found in the area but denied knowing where the gun case or the empty ammunition magazines came from.

Detectives say that the serial number on the gun case showed that it has been in the custody of the Tampa Police Department since 2024 after being seized in an unrelated matter.

What we don't know:

The registered owner of the weapon was unable to be contacted, and no information has been discovered about the magazine, according to police.

USFPD says there is no reason to believe that there is an active threat to our community.

