Gun supplies found in Fine Arts building on USF campus: police

The Brief Some gun supplies were found in the Fine Arts building on the USF campus on Saturday, according to campus police. No firearms were found. Authorities say nothing at the moment indicates a possible threat to campus.



An empty gun case, empty ammunition magazines and some personal items were found on the campus of USF in Tampa, according to university police.

The USF police officers located the items in the Fine Arts building on Saturday. No firearms were found.

Two Pasco County K-9's searched the USF Fine Arts building and adjacent areas.

Police say they have increased their presence on the campus after the recent shooting at Florida State University.

Authorities say nothing at the moment indicates a possible threat to campus.

What you can do:

The USF community is being encouraged to remain vigilant and to contact the USF Police Department if you hear or see anything that seems out of place.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the University of South Florida Police Department.

