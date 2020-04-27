Investigation underway after human remains found in Crystal River

Detectives in Citrus County are investigating after a landowner found skeletal remains on his property this weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified about the find on Sunday. The landowner was surveying property when he spotted the remains in a wooded area near West Riverbend Road in Crystal River.

The sheriff’s office says there is a “heavy law enforcement presence” in the area, but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121, or contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.