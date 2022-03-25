Investigators arrest accused Haines City gas station robbery suspect in Orlando

article

Investigators said they have arrested a man in connection to a gas station robbery that happened in Haines City early Thursday morning.

Christian Rios, 22, was arrested Thursday evening in Orlando, and the Haines City Police Department said they worked with police in Orlando to make the arrest.

Haines City police said Rios is accused of stealing money and other items from a local 7-Eleven on East Hinson Avenue. According to police, he arrived at the gas station at around 2:45 a.m. and was seen walking around the store until other customers left. That's when the suspect went behind the counter and demanded employees to give him money out of the cash register.

The man also had a pocket knife that later fell out of his pocket, according to Haines City police. Officers said he was given money by the cashier and grabbed other items on his way out.