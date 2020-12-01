Investigators say TPD officers were justified in fatal shooting of robbery suspect

article

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has cleared two Tampa police officers who fatally shot a robbery suspect in October.

The state attorney says Dominique Mulkey, 26, pointed a gun at the officers as they approached him in connection with the armed robbery of the Dollar General store on North 50th Street.

After analyzing all the evidence, including an independent FDLE investigation, the state attorney determined the officers reasonably believed they were in fear of death or great bodily harm when they used deadly force.