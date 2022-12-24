Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
6
Freeze Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Inland Citrus County
Freeze Watch
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Investigators search for man accused of stealing several guns at Lake Wales pawn shop

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Lake Wales
FOX 13 News
article

Photo of Trenton Tillman. Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a Lake Wales man who they said stole several guns at a pawn shop on Friday. 

The Lake Wales Police Department said the theft happened at Loan Star Pawn, which located at 112 SR 60 East. 

Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, was identified as the suspect taking the guns, according to investigators. 

Mugshot for Trenton Tillman. Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

Lake Wale police said Tillman frequents the Lake Wales and Winter Haven areas and is now armed with multiple firearms.

Anyone who knows Tillman's location is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact LWPD Detective Sarah Sittnick at (863) 678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. 