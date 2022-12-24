Investigators search for man accused of stealing several guns at Lake Wales pawn shop

article

Investigators are searching for a Lake Wales man who they said stole several guns at a pawn shop on Friday.

The Lake Wales Police Department said the theft happened at Loan Star Pawn, which located at 112 SR 60 East.

Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, was identified as the suspect taking the guns, according to investigators.

Mugshot for Trenton Tillman. Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

Lake Wale police said Tillman frequents the Lake Wales and Winter Haven areas and is now armed with multiple firearms.

Anyone who knows Tillman's location is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact LWPD Detective Sarah Sittnick at (863) 678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.