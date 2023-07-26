Investigators search trailer that may be connected to Polk County woman’s disappearance

article

A Polk County family is hoping for answers in the search for their missing loved one.

The Auburndale Police Department said 38-year-old Tonya Whipp was last heard from somewhere between the end of May and beginning of June. Community groups have come together to search for her, and they said Wednesday evening, police were in an area she might have visited.

Law enforcement officials were seen focusing in on a trailer on Indiana Court in Auburndale. Though officers haven't confirmed any details on their investigation, the search group "We Are the Essentials," who has been working Whipp's case, said it's the same area they were focused on this past weekend.

READ: ‘We do want closure’: Family of twins who vanished 40 years ago hope car in Pinellas canal brings answers

The group told FOX 13 that they learned a search warrant was being executed at the location.

Pictured: Tonya Whipp

As Auburndale police search for the missing woman, "We Are the Essentials," a group that works to find missing people, said they've conducted two searches in hopes of helping investigators find leads.

"This is probably one of the hardest things for any family, not to know where there loved one is," said Billy Lane, an investigator with "We Are The Essentials."

Officers did say they plan to be out on Indiana Court as long as needed. Anyone with information on where Tonya Whipp could be, contact the Auburndale Police Department.