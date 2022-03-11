Expand / Collapse search

‘Iron Gwazi’ officially opens at Busch Gardens for all thrill-seekers

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

Busch Gardens releases point-of-view video of Iron Gwazi roller coaster

Befoer opening, Busch Gardens gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect when they ride Iron Gwazi.

TAMPA, Fla. - While it’s been a long and bumpy road since 2015, the anticipation is finally over. The newest roller coaster at Busch Gardens is now open to all ticketholders. 

Annual passholders have taken on Iron Gwazi already, but as of Friday, anyone who heads to the Tampa theme park now has a chance to become a passenger on the 206-foot, 91-degree, 76-mph ride.

On Friday morning, the line of guests grew as they waited for their chance to ride the newest coaster, which is billed as the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster.

Riders experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, while racing along more than 4,000 feet of steel track. 

Tony takes first (and maybe last) ride on Iron Gwazi

After a two year delay, the long anticipated ‘Iron Gwazi’ roller coaster is set to open at Busch Gardens, taking thrills to new heights. The 206 foot, 91 degree, 76 mph peaking ride is being called the tallest hybrid roller coaster in North America and the fastest and steepest of its kind in the world.

PREVIOUS: After two-year delay, Iron Gwazi roller coaster finally opens to passholders at Busch Gardens this weekend

The park overhauled the original wooden Gwazi coaster, which closed back in 2015. About 25% of it remains. The remodel was delayed two years because of the pandemic.

It’s the 10th roller coaster at Busch Gardens. 
 