‘Iron Gwazi’ officially opens at Busch Gardens for all thrill-seekers

While it’s been a long and bumpy road since 2015, the anticipation is finally over. The newest roller coaster at Busch Gardens is now open to all ticketholders.

Annual passholders have taken on Iron Gwazi already, but as of Friday, anyone who heads to the Tampa theme park now has a chance to become a passenger on the 206-foot, 91-degree, 76-mph ride.

On Friday morning, the line of guests grew as they waited for their chance to ride the newest coaster, which is billed as the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster.

Riders experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, while racing along more than 4,000 feet of steel track.

The park overhauled the original wooden Gwazi coaster, which closed back in 2015. About 25% of it remains. The remodel was delayed two years because of the pandemic.

It’s the 10th roller coaster at Busch Gardens.

