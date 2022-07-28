‘Iron Man’ artist to be honored by Hillsborough County for contribution to Florida’s film industry

The artist responsible for drawing one of the most iconic superheroes is being honored by Hillsborough County in a special exhibit at the University of Tampa and a movie screening at the Tampa Theater for his contribution to the film industry in Florida.

After 45 years of drawing ‘Iron Man’, Bob Layton has learned that comics are not necessarily just about the pictures.

"Somebody asked me at a con if I could (draw ‘Iron Man’) with my eyes closed," he said. "It looked like I drew it on the subway. It still looked like Iron Man though."

Layton’s stories are in more than 6,500 comic books and 14 movies, including one that is his story.

"Being a storyteller, that was the goal of my life," stated Layton.

Issue #120 of ‘Iron Man’, subtitled ‘Demon in a Bottle’, confronts the character's battle with alcoholism.

"This look, this emotion, has made this cover, resonate for 45 years," he said. "This was a cry for help. I was in the throes of alcoholism when I did this."

His work is now featured at the University of Tampa’s Scarfone/Hartley gallery.

Next week, the Tampa Theatre will host a free screening of 'Iron Man', and Hillsborough County will honor him, citing his career and dedication to Florida's film industry.

He'll take it, but does find the attention on him, as opposed to his characters, as being somewhat awkward.

"As artists, our knowledge always exceeds our ability by one degree," Layton said. "The second I do a page, I can immediately tell what's wrong with it."

Credit: Bob Layton

But he says there's a reason comic books - and the heroes they've spawned - outlast their creators.

"Comics are mirrors," Layton explained. "They're not they're not innovation in themselves. They always reflect what's going on in society."

Layton, who some call a ‘legend’ of the comic book industry, is surrounded by his legacy, which was born out of a four-year-old who learned to read by paging through comics with his sister.

"You are looking at the power of comics," he stated. "What does it mean when they call you legend? It means you're old."

See Layton’s work at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery at the University of Tampa on Monday, August 1 at 6 p.m. The art gallery will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tue, Aug 2 and Wed, Aug 3, or by appointment.

LINK: Make a reservation to see Layton’s work during a free screening of ‘Iron Man’ at the Tampa Theatre on Aug. 4 by visiting tampatheatre.org/movie/iron-man.

