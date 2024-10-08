Is Publix open ahead of Hurricane Milton?
LAKELAND, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida, many Publix locations in the Bay Area are reducing hours and closing stores ahead of the storm.
The Lakeland-based grocery store has modified hours at nearly 500 supermarkets in Florida.
Most locations in the Bay Area are closing at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Those Publix locations will not be open on Wednesday.
Click here to check the status of your local Publix.
