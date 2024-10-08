Is Publix open ahead of Hurricane Milton?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

As Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida, many Publix locations in the Bay Area are reducing hours and closing stores ahead of the storm.

The Lakeland-based grocery store has modified hours at nearly 500 supermarkets in Florida.

Most locations in the Bay Area are closing at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those Publix locations will not be open on Wednesday.

Click here to check the status of your local Publix.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: