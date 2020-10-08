Is Tom Brady on verge on buying $7.5 million Clearwater mansion?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady might be on the move, according to a TMZ report released Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady is on the verge of buying a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom waterfront mansion in Clearwater, priced at $7.5 million.

Since signing with the Bucs, Brady has been living at the former home of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter on Davis Islands. But Jeter recently listed his home for sale at $29 million.

Realtors with Smith and Associates disputed the report about Brady's interest in the Clearwater home to the Tampa Bay Times, saying Brady “is not associated with the sale of this house.” The Times also reported listing agent Sophia Vasilaros said, "Brady is not buying this house,” and that “TMZ jumped the gun.”

In addition to Jeter's intent to sell his house, privacy might be on Brady's mind; Jeter's home has been a tourist attraction since it was built and continues to be because of its current resident.

Brady discussed the issue earlier this year during an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

"Derek did a pretty good job of screening it," Brady said, referring to the higher walls and covered gate Jeter installed in 2017 after getting approval from the city of Tampa. "I'm a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is kind of the place where I can relax and when you walk outside the house, you understand everything that goes along with being me and I think part of it when I come home I can let my guard down and relax, but this is a little different because you got the backyard, there's a lot of boats that have pulled up."

