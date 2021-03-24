Isolation worsens crisis for many struggling with mental health

A non-profit focused on mental health services wants to end people's feelings of isolation as the pandemic stretches into its second year.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is kicking off the You Are Not Alone campaign, which is designed to encourage neighbors, friends, and family to reach out to those who may be isolated.

"Isolation tends to be a big deal for people that live with mental illness in a normal circumstance," said Colleen Thayer, the executive director of NAMI Manatee Sarasota.

The alliance says calls for help to their center were up 76% in 2020; 373 compared to 212 the year before.

Some months, like June, were almost flat. But in May, they got three times as many. In December they got double. In February, they went from 20 to 32. There have already been 48 this year.

"The more we talk about it, the more we can reduce stigma. That's important because if people are reaching out to their neighbor check on them, if you haven't seen someone in a little while, reach out," Thayer explained. "We want to help everybody and get them exactly where they need to go... Sometimes that is challenging."

NAMI has also found that the issues people are calling about seem more pronounced. Instead of simply looking for a therapist, callers are sometimes in crisis over housing or the loss of a job.

"We just felt that it was important to continually share that anybody who has mental health issues, their families, caregivers, friends, they are not alone and there are resources available," Thayer said.

They are using #youarenotalonesuncoast on social media to encourage everyone to help those in need.

For more information, visit namisarasotamanatee.org or call 800-950-NAMI

If you or someone you know is in crisis and considering self-harm, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or 800-SUICIDE (273-8255).