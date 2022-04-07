'It is reflective of America': Supreme Court confirmation brings hope to Tampa Bay lawyers

After 233 years, the U.S. Supreme Court will have its first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation after Thursday’s Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The 53-47 vote was a big moment for Black law students, professors and attorneys seeing someone who looks like them take the position for the first time. Jackson is originally from Florida, and people in the Tampa Bay area expressed joy, pride and gratefulness for the representation.

"So for the first time, I can look at the Supreme Court and say, wow, it is reflective of America," said Nakia Ruffin, president of the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association in South Florida. "As a woman, as a black woman, as the president of this association, I could not be happier or more thrilled for her, her family, her parents."

The history-making moment inspires the next generation of lawyers like Deja Gordon, a third-year student at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. She shared what it means to her as a Black woman getting ready to enter the profession.

"I think seeing President Barack Obama as a Black man, seeing Kamala Harris as a Black woman vice president, I knew that it was only a matter of time," said Gordon. "I think that we as a community know that we are capable to hold these spaces. But I think it's for other people to see. Listen, we deserve a seat at the table. We've earned a seat at the table, so no stereotype will determine or define who we are."

It’s a moment to savor for Stetson College of Law dean and professor Michèle Alexandre.

"I do take pride in celebrating the fact that the talent was already there. The record was already there, and the opportunities needed to just be given," said Alexandre.

Jackson brings nuances that did not exist before on the court as a former public defender, a Black woman, a Black mother. Alexandre said students are seeing in real time how it’s possible to chart your own path.

"We're talented no matter where you are. All kids in this country, you will do things beyond what we have even been able to do and what we can even have words for," said Alexandre.

Hillsborough County immigration attorney Jamila Little said the confirmation has been a long time coming.

"As a Black female attorney, this is really monumental for us, not just for the U.S. but for the Supreme Court. Some of the things Justice Jackson brings will add so much more depth to the court," said Little. "I’m really happy to see this. Being able to have that diversity of thought and history, being that she is home-grown from Florida is something we can be proud of. She held her own (during the confirmation hearings) and she is absolutely qualified for the position."

Judge Jackson won't officially become a Supreme Court justice until the court ends its term this summer when Justice Stephen Breyer will retire.