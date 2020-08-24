It's a hot one: Heat advisory issued for all of Tampa Bay

Between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., a heat advisory will be in effect for the entire Tampa Bay region on Monday.

The morning will start in the 80s, and the afternoon temperatures will soar to the mid-90s, but the high humidity will make things feel even hotter, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could make it feel like it's up to 112 degrees today.

"There's been absolutely zero cool-off from late last night. It's just an incredibly steamy morning and this is going to translate into a very, very hot afternoon," Osterberg explained. "Of course, when you factor in the humidity levels and no sea breeze, you're looking at a heat index of over 100 degrees today."

He said it won't feel like 108 to 112 degrees for the entire six hours.

"But anywhere in that stretch, you're probably going to have to deal with that heat index for a brief period of time," Osterberg said. "So, we're going to be begging for the showers and storm to cool us off for later today. By the way, that rain chance runs 50-60%."

Advertisement

The first heat advisory issued in Tampa Bay for the summer was on June 24.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.