'It's all love,' St. Pete Pride celebrates 23 years and deep roots with parade

Saturday was the much-anticipated and very popular St. Pete Pride Parade.

The parade itself, from Albert Whitted Airport to Vinoy Park, draws more than 350,000 people downtown. The energy is like a big upbeat party with a welcoming, loving, and accepting atmosphere.

More than 150 parade groups marched this year.

"It's actually really long," said Keishla Marrero, an attendee. "It goes on for a while and everybody's having a good time. It's the place to be for sure."

Big picture view:

St. Pete Pride is one of the largest pride celebrations in the country. This year's theme is "Rooted In", which highlights the support organizers have gotten from the community throughout the years.

"This is our 23rd year in St Pete, so we have very deep roots in this community, and we're so grateful for the community lifting us up," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, Board President. "23 years for a nonprofit organization that doesn't have a single starting member in it is an amazing feat."

Organizers say this year's Pride is especially meaningful because it marks the 10th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

"I never thought it was possible to get married, so it's a big thing without a doubt," said attendee, Tony Davis.

With so many people downtown, St. Pete Police took extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

This year the department utilized more of its federal partners, including the FBI and US Marshals Service.

They watched by land, air, and sea, so everyone coming out had a chance to be themselves and be proud of who they are.

"No matter who you are and what you represent, it's all love," said Marrero. "You're welcomed with open arms."

What's next:

For the grand finale of St. Pete Pride, there will be the Sunday Street Fair where there will be vendors, performers, and hundreds of participating organizations. That event tends to draw 100,000 people.

