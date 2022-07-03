'It's basically the Super Bowl': Tampa-based firework operation celebrates 39th Independence Day

Galaxy Fireworks, based in Tampa, started in 1984 and this Fourth of July will be its 39th season in operation. In addition to four showrooms, Galaxy operates about 70 firework tents across Florida.

"The Fourth of July is very exciting. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the fireworks industry," said Sharon Hunnewell-Johnson, who owns Galaxy Fireworks.

Galaxy plans for the big holiday about 12-18 months in advance.

"Our orders for this Fourth of July went in last May or June," said Hunnewell-Johnson.

She said the fireworks buying boom experienced during the pandemic has continued.

"We had so many first-time buyers because everything was shut down because there were no shows," explained Hunnewell-Johnson. "Now, they have become repeat customers because they enjoy celebrating themselves."

Galaxy Fireworks brings in about 100 shipping containers a year full of fireworks from China. Hunnewell-Johnson has seen the business grow over the past 40 years. She said when they started the business there were only about 40 different items for sale.

"Our showroom now has close to a thousand items. We carry the largest variety out there," Hunnewell-Johnson said.

