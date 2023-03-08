‘It’s heartbreaking’: Memorial service honors fallen K-9 officers in Pinellas County

Some of the area's most dedicated members of law enforcement, K-9 officers, were honored during a memorial service at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens on Tuesday.

The annual event recognizes retired K-9 officers that have passed away. This year, seven new dogs were memorialized.

"It just gives good closure to the K-9 handlers who work with them, because what people don't realize is they live with us 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, there they are, family members, these dogs, there's no doubt about it. So, when they pass, it's very emotional," Sgt. Mike Kilian of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit said.

Retired K9s that have passed away were recently honored in Pinellas County.

K-9 service dogs and their handlers from many area police and sheriff's departments, including the Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office attended.

The service was an emotional one for Pinellas Park Police Training Coordinator Doug Weaver. He attended to honor his first partner "Tank" who passed last September after developing a large growth in his chest.

"It's heartbreaking. After the, you know, the passing, he was a family member. He was a comrade. He was a great listener," Officer Doug Weaver said.

K9 Tank and his handler shared an unbreakable bond.

The K-9 officer lived a full life following his retirement in 2017. His handler says he was loving, loyal and dedicated, even saving his life on more than one occasion.

"I will say that Tank literally saved my life twice in the line of duty. Had he not been there, my life would have been changed forever," Weaver said.

Each K-9 officer part of this year’s ceremony spoke on that bond as they shared fond memories of the brave heroes.

K9 Tank served with his handler for nine years.

"It's a bond like I've never seen before. It is, like I said, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are with them and they love us. They love it. They truly love us. There's no doubt about it. We love our dogs," Kilian said.

People came from all over to pay their respect and show their support. Officers say this is a time they need it the most.

"We depend on each other. We depend on each other's dogs. It's amazing to see the support of everybody," Weaver said.

There are over 75 dogs buried at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. The cemetery donates burial plots in the pet cemetery to all service animals in the area-law enforcement agencies to ease their burden.