‘It’s like family’: Original Outback Steakhouse employee helps company celebrate 34 years

Exactly 34 years ago this month, an unknown Australian-themed restaurant opened the doors of its first location on Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Now, it's grown into a billion-dollar brand we all know today as Outback Steakhouse, but it wouldn't have been possible without great staff from the start.

Whether it's the recognizable accent, the sizzling steak and shrimp or the signature ‘Bloomin' Onion’ that brings in the customers, in the beginning, it was people like Rich Menendez that kept people coming back.

"Oh, I was just a dumb kid. I thought it was gimmicky because of the whole ‘Crocodile Dundee’ thing," Menendez stated. "But the food and the people. It gave it substance."

He's been behind the bar since day one and still going strong.

"I was driving down Henderson Boulevard. I saw they had a sign that said they were hiring so I stopped and did the interview, but it didn't go to well at first," Menendez said.

He was in his early 20s and had no prior restaurant experience.

"She decided to give me a shot. I was young," Menendez said.

It was March 15, 1988, and Outback Steakhouse's very first day of business as well as Menendez's first day at work at the chain's inaugural location on Henderson Boulevard, where it still stands today 34 years later.

READ Family-owned Brooksville winery combines Florida flavors with a Sicilian blend

"It went from a job to now I create relationships," Menendez said.

One, in particular, started that same day back in 1988.

"He thought it was crazy too. He's like 'it's amazing you've been here that long'," Menendez said.

Menendez's original regular was Fred Tellekamp who was in his 90s when he passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year.

READ Boycotting vodka: Here's what you should know as businesses dump the alcohol amid the Russian invasion

"He never worked here. He has not vested interest except for the fact that he came here every day," Menendez said.

After his passing, Menedez put up his photo at the end of the bar.

"It's like family. They come in to get razzed a little bit and then give it back to us. It's fun," Menendez said.

People like Tellekamp is part of what's kept him here all these years.

READ McDonald's to temporarily close 850 restaurants in Russia

"It's a very special part of our company and our culture to have people like Rich that still thrive and still want to be part of who we are," Outback Steakhouse President Brett Patterson said.

Especially at a time when the pandemic left some in the service industry struggling to retain a workforce.

"The restaurant business is tough. It's tough on your family. There's a lot of concessions that have to be made," Menendez said.

Through the years and particularly during the pandemic, Menendez says he's learned a thing or two about loyalty and how when times are tough and you're needed the most sticking around can pay off.

"I have a schedule where I work just Monday through Friday which is unheard of in the restaurant business," Menendez said.

Looking back, there are no regrets he says only advice he wishes he could tell his younger self.

READ 'We're back!' Kojaks House of Ribs reopens in Seffner

"I would've changed a few things. I would have bought a lot more stock. (Laughing). I did well on it, but I would have done a whole lot more that's for sure," Menendez said.

Advertisement

Outback Steakhouse will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Tuesday, March 15. As for Menendez, he says he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

