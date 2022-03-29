Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscars slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."

The joke came after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith.

Rock was on stage Sunday night to present the Oscar for best documentary feature, but he peppered in some jokes, including one referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggesting she would be starring in a sequel to "G.I. Jane."

Smith, who was seated in the front of the Dolby Theatre, walked onto the stage and smacked Rock, in a move that initially drew some laughs from the crowd, believing it was a pre-planned comedy skit. But Smith stalked back to his seat, then sternly screamed at Rock twice, telling him to "keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

The audience then fell into a stunned silence.

Earlier Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it condemns the actions of Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

The film academy said it will also "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Closer to home, the iconic Laugh Factory has since changed its marquee in support of Rock.

"Laugh Factory supports First Amendment rights for all comedians. The comedy community loves & supports you Chris," the marquee reads.

