Bradenton police officer fired after being arrested on allegations of child abuse

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The Brief A Bradenton police officer has been terminated after being arrested on child abuse allegations. The allegations stem from an off-duty incident involving one of the officer’s children. Nicolas Leeman, 29, was booked into the Manatee County Jail and is awaiting extradition.



A Bradenton police officer is out of a job and awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County after officials say he was arrested for child abuse.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Nicolas Leeman, 29, who has been with the department since October 2022, has been terminated.

Leeman has been charged with felony child abuse by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

The allegations stem from an off-duty incident involving one of his children.

Leeman was booked into the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led to the child abuse allegations have not been revealed.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

In a news release, BPD stated, "The Bradenton Police Department expects all members, both on and off duty, to uphold the highest standards of conduct. The alleged actions are unacceptable, contradict our mission to ensure a safe community, and do not align with the department's values."

What's next:

The investigation by HCSO is ongoing.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department in a press release and an arrest report.



