Job opportunities for those of all abilities begins with a chance in Sarasota

The Brief Danny Vasquez, a 32-year-old with Down syndrome, has become the favorite employee of Gecko’s Grill and Pub in Sarasota. Vasquez works Monday and Friday, rolling silverware, setting up stations before their doors open, and giving out plenty of high-fives. Vasquez was set up for the job by a Sarasota non-profit that works with people with special needs to find their abilities in the workforce.



At Gecko’s Grill and Pub off of Fruitville Road, there’s one employee everyone knows and loves.

Danny Vasquez fist-bumping another employee at Gecko's Grill and Pub.

"How are you, buddy? Good to see you," said Danny Vasquez, the restaurant's general manager.

Vasquez has been a part of the team for three years.

"He is just so proud of himself. He loves being a working man," said Yvonne Hall, Vasquez's mom.

The backstory:

Danny was born with Down syndrome. At 34, however, he’s never let anything slow him down, from ballroom dancing to bowling.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Danny Vasquez ballroom dancing.

After his family moved to Sarasota , he was ready for a job.

"I was super-excited about it. I guess a little apprehensive about his fine motor skills. Could he do it?" said Hall.

Local perspective:

The Haven, a Sarasota non-profit, works to see the ability in people with disabilities. They connected Vasquez to Gecko’s hospitality group.

"He just creates this beautiful warm feeling, and the staff absolutely do look out for him and take care of him throughout his entire shift. If he needs anything else, they’ll be helpful with that. He’s just a joy to have here," said Fiona Farrell, the Chief Operation Officer with Gecko’s hospitality group.

Vasquez goes to work Monday and Friday, where he rolls silverware and sets up stations before their doors open.

Danny Vasquez rolling silverware at Gecko's Grill and Pub.

"He comes in, high-fives everyone, gives us all hugs and tells us all he loves us," said Farrell.

Why you should care:

At The Haven, Don Herndon, the Director of Mission Services, works with clients to hone the skills they’ll need to work.

"These guys are ready to work, and they can work if given the opportunity," said Herndon. "The things that we do here that maybe aren’t people, don’t see as much, but as much intentional is to help people get along and work with one another, because I think it’s easy to get most of our clients' jobs. The tricky part is having them maintain that job and stay with that job year after year,"

They’ve seen success in Danny and others, such as Kathy Podder, a cook and server assistant from the Loveland Center.

Kathy Podder, a cook and server who has seen success working with The Haven.

Their mission of acceptance continues for all.

"We want everyone to feel their part and feel like they’re participating in the community and being able to give Danny and others like Danny a job where they can earn their paycheck, and they can be proud about that, and he does," said Farrell.

