Joe Biden to visit Florida on Tuesday, one day after Trump rally

With President Donald Trump scheduled to rally voters Monday night in Sanford, Democratic challenger Joe Biden will counter Tuesday with appearances in South Florida.

Biden is slated to appear Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines to discuss issues related to seniors and will attend a “voter mobilization” event in Miramar, the Biden campaign said.

The Democrat’s trip will come three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with Florida expected to play a critical role in the race for the White House.

Every candidate who has won the Sunshine State since 1964 has gone on to win the presidency in every single election except in 1992.

Dr. Susan MacManus, a University of South Florida Distinguished University Professor Emerita, explained that "there’s no other state that’s as big as we are, as close in terms of partisanship, as diverse from a racial and ethnic perspective, and an age perspective and a geographical perspective."

With a population of 21 million, Florida has 29 electoral votes, the third-largest in the country and the most electoral votes of any battleground state. It also has consistently had the lowest average margin of victory for almost three decades, experts say.

Trump is scheduled to appear Monday night at an event at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

