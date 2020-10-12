President Trump, Karen Pence head to Florida as candidates zero in on the battleground state

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, presidential candidates and their surrogates are making their way to Florida in the final push for the battleground state voters.

President Trump will host a rally at Orlando’s Sanford Airport Monday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. The rally was originally scheduled for Oct. 2, but was postponed after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

Supporters were seen already lining up before sunrise outside the airport.

The president’s rally announcement comes as Vice President Joe Biden will visit Broward County in South Florida Tuesday. Biden will deliver remarks in Pembroke Pines on his vision for older Americans, then attend an event in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote.

In Tampa Monday, Second Lady Karen Pence will host a campaign event in the early afternoon at Tabellas at Delaney Creek.

The president’s visit to Florida will be his first rally nationwide since his COVID-19 diagnosis, and it comes two days after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley cleared him to return to public engagements.

Conley's memo stated that Trump has responded "extremely well to treatment" and added there is no sign of "adverse therapeutic effects." But it stopped short of mentioning that the president had tested negative for COVID-19.

The president, however, insisted on Fox News Channel on Sunday, that he was immune.

“It also gives you immunity,” Pres. Trump told FNC’s Maria Bartiromo. “I mean, it does give you immunity. I passed the highest test to higher standards and I'm in great shape. And I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something having really a protective glow.”

So far, the White House has not said whether any additional safety measures will be taken tonight in Sanford as a precaution to protect those on Air Force One or at the rally.

Bartiromo asked the president what he’s doing in terms of ensuring everyone will be safe in Sanford.

"Well, the doctors, the White House doctors, as you know, are the best,” Trump said. “And they said totally free of spreading. There's no spread and there wasn't yesterday either. And by the way, I don't know if you noticed, I was on a balcony. The closest person was probably a couple of hundred feet away and they were down on grass. There was nobody even close to me yesterday. But even yesterday, I knew I was free. I beat this crazy, horrible China virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people “with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. People with more severe symptoms can remain infectious for longer."

The president’s visit – his first in Florida since Sept. 25 – comes as he trails Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. Right now, Real Clear Politics average has Trump lagging 3.7% behind Biden.

The presidential candidates will likely be putting Florida at the top of the list in the final three weeks. In 2016, then-candidate Trump campaigned in the Sunshine State 39 times in the final 100 days, to Hillary Clinton’s 29 visits.

The Trump campaign says the rescheduled rally is general admission, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

All attendees will have their temperatures checked and will be given masks "which they are encouraged to wear," the campaign said.

