John Aniston, soap opera actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89

John Aniston, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston and best known for his role on "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 89.

The "Friends" star confirmed her father's passing on Instagram Monday morning, writing that he died Friday, Nov. 11.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she began her post, which contained a number of photos of the actress and her father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

She concluded by writing, "Don't forget to visit."

John Aniston's acting career spanned six decades, but he was best known for his long-standing role as Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries. His credits also included "Search for Tomorrow," "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls."

In 2017, his work on "Days of Our Lives" brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series.

He had been honored back in June with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys for his role on the soap opera, with his daughter Jennifer honoring him via video at the ceremony.

"It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," Jennifer Aniston said at the time. "John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century."

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. He served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer after graduating from Pennsylvania State University.

Aniston was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.