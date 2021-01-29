Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be powerful new tool in fight against COVID-19

A third vaccine could soon get FDA approval to be used in the fight against COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson announced Friday its one-shot candidate provides strong protection against the virus.

Nearly 44,000 people took part in the global clinical trial, including sites in coronavirus variant hotspots in South Africa and Brazil.

Overall, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows it is 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, with 72% efficacy here in the U.S.

"The FDA’s EUA guidelines say above 50%," explained USF Health Virologist, Dr. Michael Teng. "So 72% it’s a very good vaccine, it’s better than our flu vaccine which we use every year."

Data shows, the vaccine is even better at stopping severe disease, preventing 85% of serious illness, and 100% of hospitalizations and deaths.

While some of the results are lower than those from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, medical experts say the Johnson & Johnson single-shot is likely to give countries around the world a powerful new tool to fight COVID-19.

"I think we’re a little spoiled, we’ve got these mRNA vaccines that are 95% efficacy, that’s crazy good," Teng said.

There are a few key differences between those two messenger RNA-based shots currently going into people’s arms, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First, it is a completely different, extremely safe technology, it can be stored in a regular refrigerator, and it only requires one inoculation.

"These vaccines are actually cheaper to make and they are easier to transport," said Teng. "It’s really important especially for lower resource, lower-middle-income countries where you don’t have the ability to keep going out and giving multiple doses. So this is really good news."

Based on the results, the company plans to file for emergency use authorization with the FDA as early as next week.

If cleared, the vaccine will help us reach herd immunity even faster, and potentially reshape our stumbling immunization rollout.

"If you can get them out and delivered into people’s arms, this is going to help tremendously," Teng said.

