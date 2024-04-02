Join FOX 13 for the March of Dimes March for Babies

article

You can support the health of moms and babies while having some fun and getting exercise.

FOX 13 is once again teaming up with the March of Dimes for the March for Babies events.

Join FOX 13’s Laura Moody for the walk on Saturday, April 13 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

The Polk County March for Babies is on Saturday, April 27 at the Lawn of First Presbyterian Church 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland.

Registration for both events start at 8 a.m. and the walks kick off at 9 a.m.

The events raise funding and awareness for the prevention of birth defects.

