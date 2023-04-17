Join FOX 13 for the March of Dimes March for Babies Tampa Bay

article

FOX 13 News asks our viewers to support the health of moms and babies while having some fun and getting exercise.

The March of Dimes March For Babies is hosting two walks in the Tampa Bay area.

Join FOX 13's Mark Wilson and Laura Moody for the March For Babies walk at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Saturday, April 22.

In Polk County, join FOX 13's Joneé Lewis for the March For Babies walk at the lawn of First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive in Lakeland on Saturday, April 29.

Registration for both events start at 8:00 A.M. and the walks kick off at 9:00 A.M. The events raise funding and awareness for the prevention of birth defects.

For information about registration, visit marchforbabies.org/Registration/Events.