Jose Cuervo will pay for your local Mexican takeout in honor of Cinco de Mayo

Jose Cuervo wants people to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an authentic Mexican meal on them.

The tequila company is starting the fiesta little early this year offering to reimburse thousands of customers for their take-out orders through May 5.

After ordering a delicious meal from a local and independently-owned Mexican restaurant tweet Jose Cuervo a picture of your receipt using the hashtags “Cinco to go” and “Cuervo contest” to enter.

Every day the company will pick 250 lucky diners to Venmo the full price of their take-out order.

You can enter every day but can only win once.

