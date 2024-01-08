Security guard at Lakeland bar arrested for DUI after crashing car, fleeing deputies: PCSO

article

A Lakeland man was arrested after authorities said he crashed his car while driving drunk and then fled deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Josh Allen was arrested early Sunday morning - but not the one who led the Buffalo Bills to victory over the Dolphins in Miami later that night.

Josh Allen, 20, works as a security guard at a north Lakeland bar and was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 3:21 a.m. on Sunday near Kathleen Road and Raulerson Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene in Lakeland to find the car registered in Allen's name and found that he had fled on foot from the crash. According to PCSO, Allen used his cell phone to navigate and tried to call a friend, helping deputies to find him ‘rather easily.’

According to deputies, Allen was found almost completely submerged in a swamp with only his stomach and mouth visible. They noted that his eyes were dilated and bloodshot, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Two breath samples were obtained for him, which came out 0.128 and 0.127 G/210L, about one and a half times the legal limit of 0.08.

Allen was arrested and charged with hit and run, DUI, and resisting, according to PCSO.