Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Gale Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Security guard at Lakeland bar arrested for DUI after crashing car, fleeing deputies: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lakeland
FOX 13 News
article

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man was arrested after authorities said he crashed his car while driving drunk and then fled deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Josh Allen was arrested early Sunday morning - but not the one who led the Buffalo Bills to victory over the Dolphins in Miami later that night. 

READ: 118th Epiphany in Tarpon Springs is largest celebration outside of Greece

Josh Allen, 20, works as a security guard at a north Lakeland bar and was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 3:21 a.m. on Sunday near Kathleen Road and Raulerson Road. 

Deputies arrived at the scene in Lakeland to find the car registered in Allen's name and found that he had fled on foot from the crash. According to PCSO, Allen used his cell phone to navigate and tried to call a friend, helping deputies to find him ‘rather easily.’

According to deputies, Allen was found almost completely submerged in a swamp with only his stomach and mouth visible. They noted that his eyes were dilated and bloodshot, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

READ: Christian Ziegler investigation: Florida Republicans to vote on removing party chairman accused of rape

Two breath samples were obtained for him, which came out 0.128 and 0.127 G/210L, about one and a half times the legal limit of 0.08. 

Allen was arrested and charged with hit and run, DUI, and resisting, according to PCSO. 