Judge to decide if Clearwater businessman faces criminal contempt in $100M trust fund case

A high-stakes hearing is set for Thursday morning inside Tampa’s federal courthouse – one that could escalate a long-running trust fund scandal into criminal proceedings.

The backstory:

Leo Govoni, a Clearwater businessman, is accused in federal court of taking more than $100 million from medical trust funds managed by the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration, which he founded. The money was intended to cover medical and living expenses for people with disabilities and serious injuries.

Leo Govoni.

The trust center filed for bankruptcy in February 2024 after records showed the money was loaned to Govoni’s private company, Boston Finance Group, but never repaid. Bankruptcy estate attorneys say Govoni has failed to fully disclose what happened to the funds, including proceeds from roughly $5 million in real estate sales.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Roberta Colton previously found Govoni in civil contempt in April for failing to turn over financial records. At Thursday's hearing, she could decide whether to refer the case to federal district court for criminal contempt, which could lead to charges and prison time.

Court records show Govoni spent lavishly, using trust fund money on a $3.4 million private jet, trips to the Kentucky Derby, large political contributions, and real estate investments. The FBI, IRS, and SEC are also investigating.

Why you should care:

Many families who relied on the trust funds have been left without critical financial support. Megan Murray, an attorney representing impacted families, told FOX 13 News last month:

"It feels like a complete disregard for the victims and welfare and what they've been through over the last decade or so. The victims deserve better, and it was unfortunate to hear some of the things that were testified to because the victims are really at a loss. A lot of them are fully compromised. They don't have alternative resources."

