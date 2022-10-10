Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot

Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure.

This comes as absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to go out to voters. The measure is dead after the judge's ruling, but Hillsborough County can still appeal, but there isn't a lot of time to do so.

The judge heard arguments during a two and a half hour hearing Monday afternoon. The lawsuit was filed by Karen Jaroch, a former vice chair of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Board.

RELATED: All for Transportation pushing a second time for Hillsborough County transportation tax

She argued the referendum attempted to mislead voters into thinking their taxes would be for certain types of projects, when in reality, it would be up to the county commissioner to decide.

That would have included road construction, maintenance and widening projects.

"All for Transportation," the group that crafted the measure, said the revenue would have gone a long way to address a backlog of road projects. Hillsborough voters passed a similar referendum in 2018, but that tax was struck down as being unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court because it identified specific projects.

Monday, the judge sided with Jaroch's motion, effectively ending a second attempt by the county at getting this tax passed.

PREVIOUS: Judge rules penny sales tax invalidated by Florida Supreme Court must be used on Hillsborough transportation

In response to the judge's ruling, "All for Transportation's" co-founder Tyler Hudson said:

"The only losers today are the residents of Hillsborough County who have again had their opportunity to fix our broken transportation system delayed. We will continue to pay the high price of doing nothing and the call for action will only grow louder."

This is the second time that the transportation tax has gone down because of court rulings. In, 2018 57% of Hillsborough voters approved the penny sales tax. In 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional because the referendum specified how the money should be spent – something that should be determined by the county commissioners.

By that point, Hillsborough County had already collected $562 million.

"All for Transportation" started collecting signatures in support of a second try after that 2021 ruling. They got enough signatures and the county commission placed in on the ballot for this November's election.

MORE: Tampa Bay area falling behind in transit, cost of living, innovation, new report shows

Many voters have already placed early votes, but unless the judge's ruling is somehow reversed, those votes will not count.