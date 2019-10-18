Judge to decide sentence for woman who caused deadly Selmon Expressway crash

Every step to the witness stand is a struggle for Tracy Kelly. But once she gets there, she unloads her lifetime of pain and anguish.

"I wake up several times a night from pain but also from nightmares. My nightmares include being left at the scene, abandoned at the scene, screaming for help when you weren't there," said a tearful Kelly.

She survived a fiery crash on the Selmon Expressway two years ago. The Filipek famly of three did not.

Luiz and Rita Filipek, and their 8-year-old daughter, Giorgia were killed when Amber Perera plowed into their car.

Kelly tried to avoid the crash but couldn't.

Perera claims she had a seizure but prosecutors say she was driving drunk.

Instead of stopping to help Perera, fled the scene. In an instant, Kelly's life was shattered.

"This has torn my family apart, tearing me apart each and every day. Not a day, not a moment, not a second goes by that I'm not in pain mentally, or tortured mentally, due to the decisions made by the defendant," sobbed Kelly.

In September, Perera pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI manslaughter. At her sentencing Friday, Perera was stonefaced as Rita Filipek's father, Micahel Cirrani spoke.

"You have taken everything from us. You can't give it back, nor will you ever give it back. I can't forgive you. There is no forgiveness for this," said Cirrani.

But one of Rita Filpek's friends said she did forgive Perera, resulting in an emotional breakdown from Perera, who was now staring at decades prison.

After hearing hours of testimony, Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella will decide Perera's sentence, which will be announced Tuesday.