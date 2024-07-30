Who killed Julio Foolio? What we know about the suspects in the Jacksonville rapper's murder

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

More than a month after a Jacksonville rapper was murdered while celebrating his birthday in Tampa, police have arrested four of five suspects believed to be involved.

The Tampa Police Department said 26-year-old Charles Jones, also known by the stage name Julio Foolio, was hunted down on June 23. He was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a cluster of hotels near the University of South Florida on McKinley Drive.

As TPD officials investigated the deadly shooting, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said surveillance video played a crucial role in catching the suspects. Those involved were caught on camera following Jones from location to location, helping authorities piece together what happened.

So far, law enforcement officials have arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Chance, 21-year-old Alicia Andrews, 18-year-old Sean Gathright and 30-year-old Rashad Murphy. Investigators are now searching for the final suspect believed to be involved: 27-year-old Davion Murphy.

Based on their investigation, Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy are believed to be the three shooters.

Gang rivalry leads to Tampa shooting

The Jacksonville rapper killed in Tampa was known for feuding with other artists and for his involvement in a deadly gang beef. Jones' songs even featured violent lyrics, and some were about actual murders.

Bercaw said during a Monday news conference on the case that the suspected shooters were members of, or affiliated, with the gangs "ATK" and "1200." Jones was part of the rival "6 Block" gang, officials said.

"Detectives believe that the ATK and the 1200 worked together to target Jones as part of an ongoing feud in Jacksonville," Bercaw said.

Authorities said the feud between 6 Block and ATK and 1200 has spanned more than a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides.

That rivalry is what detectives believe led to the deadly shooting in the early morning hours of June 23. Officers responded to the shooting at around 4:40 a.m. and found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of a cluster of hotels on McKinley Drive.

Prior to the shooting, Jones posted on Instagram that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday. He later posted that Saturday evening, claiming police kicked him out of an Airbnb, so he moved the party to a new location.

The Tampa police chief said, though, a group of suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit the murder.

According to investigators, Chance and Andrews tracked Jones and his entourage to two separate locations. TPD said, at each location, they got out of their car and Chance used a cell phone.

After using the phone, police said a second suspect vehicle arrived at each location and both vehicles followed Jones and his entourage to the Home 2 Suites located at 11606 McKinley Dr., where the murder happened.

"At 4:38, three shooters exit a vehicle and walked in the direction of the hotel. They murder Jones with a handgun and two rifles. This barrage of gunfire also struck three additional victims who miraculously survived this incident," said Bercaw.

Who are the suspects?

Bercaw, alongside Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters, first announced three arrests had been made in the deadly shooting on Monday.

Chance, Andrews and Gathright were all arrested over the weekend in Jacksonville, more than a month after the crime.

"The feud stops here. All five of these defendants are facing life in the Florida State Prison," Lopez said after TPD announced the first three arrests. "Even the ones who didn't pull the trigger in Florida. If you participate in the planning of a murder, you can be held accountable for the person's death."

Chance, Andrews and Gathright were all charged with one count of first-degree murder (premeditated with the discharge of a firearm) and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to officials.

"Three dangerous criminals are off our Florida streets and in police custody where they belong. These individuals have chosen lives of urban terrorism," Waters said on Monday.

Rashad Murphy was the fourth suspect arrested in Jones' murder. It came Tuesday after a standoff with law enforcement.

Rashad was tracked down at a Jacksonville apartment complex off of Collins Road by deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service. According to the sheriff's office, JSO CPR, gang, and SWAT units surrounded the apartment and helped evacuate nearby residents.

Rashad Murphy surrendered shortly after midnight, and deputies said it came after hours of negotiations. He's now in custody facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, investigators said.

Davion Murphy is the final suspect in the deadly Tampa shooting that is still on the run. He is also believed to be one of the shooters responsible for killing the Jacksonville rapper.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to reach out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by calling (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers.