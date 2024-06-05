Junior Lifeguard Camp in Clearwater teaching kids valuable lifesaving skills

It was a beach day with a purpose for two dozen kids in Clearwater: they're learning to save lives.

"And they’re enjoying every action-packed minute of it," said Patrick Brafford, a leader of Clearwater’s Lifeguards, part of the city’s Public Safety Department.

Surprisingly, they’re always in need of lifeguards.

"I really want to be one and I hope this camp will help me be one," said 12-year-old Avery Sica, who is attending her second year of Clearwater’s Junior Lifeguard Camp.

It’s usually full because of how much fun it is and also how important it is to know lifesaving skills. The pros here will tell you it’s not always easy, but it’s always important.

"We know what we do here makes a difference every day. We save lives," says Brafford.

He admits the Junior Lifeguard Camp is also a recruiting tool.

Olympic champion Brooke Bennett is among the instructors, saying she enjoys her job as a part-time lifeguard and an instructor here at the camp.

"This is an opportunity to show these kids what we do out there at one of the busiest beaches in the state," says Bennett. "This keeps them active and they know beach and pool safety."

Maybe some of the 12-year-olds will sign up to be a lifeguard someday. In the meantime, it’s a "win-win." They have fun at the beach and they learn to save lives.

