Junior varsity volleyball quad wins district title for quarantined varsity team

Steinbrenner High School's junior varsity volleyball team was the toast of the school Friday after stepping in for a quarantined varsity team and winning the district championship.

Steinbrenner's varsity team made it all the way to the district title game.

But when the players and their coach were forced to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, they were left with two options: forfeit the game or let the JV squad step in and play.

"My first thought was, 'I don't want to disappoint our varsity because they've worked so hard for everything that they've accomplished and I would hate to be the ones to let them down," said Jazzy Jimenez, a sophomore on the JV team.

Steinbrenner High School JV volleyball team takes varsity state title

The JV girls did not let them down, pulling off an upset against the Palm Harbor varsity team Thursday to win the championship.

"I will never forget that game," Jimenez told FOX 13. "It was so crazy and so unexpected. Things like this just don't happen."

With little time to prepare, Assistant Principal Jaclyn Savino, a former volleyball coach, took over the team and coached the biggest game of the year.

"We had two days of practice together. They worked very hard and we came together as a team," Savino said. "I've seen the girls play and I've seen their potential, so to me, I knew that they could handle it. I knew they could be under pressure."

With a taste of a title, Jimenez is ready for more, saying, "this night is just the first step into our varsity careers."