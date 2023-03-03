Jury finds self-proclaimed psychic guilty on multiple charges for stealing $1 million from Tampa man

On Friday, A jury found self-proclaimed psychic Jaycee Wasso guilty of organized fraud and seven other counts of fraud and theft.

Wasso sobbed and turned to her family sitting behind her in the gallery with a look of disbelief. She was taken away in handcuffs and will be sentenced later.

Before that verdict was handed down, the jury heard from other key witnesses, including Richard Rappaport, the victim in the elaborate scam involving his then wife, Lin Halfon, and Wasso, Halfon's psychic.

Wasso manipulated Halfon into stealing more than $1 million in cash and jewelry in November 2019, "Yes I fell for it. Hook, line, and sinker," said Rappaport.

Rappaport, now 80-years old, told the jury he felt defrauded, manipulated and lied to. He believed the money was to purchase a condo in St. Petersburg and helping Halfon's family in Israel, but it was all a lie.

Prosecutors say the small fortune was going to the fortune teller, which Rappaport said he would have never agreed to, "No! No way!" he said defiantly.

Earlier this week, Halfon told the jury, Wasso needed the cash and luxury items to protect her from evil spirits. But soon Wasso demanded $1 million in cash to scare away her demons.

"She said she feels a very bad energy from me that this bad energy is a curse that comes from generations to generations," explained Halfon.

Under, Wasso's direction, Halfon headed to an Amscot in Tampa to cash the hefty check, but she was turned away twice. Wasso then recruited family members to cash three checks, totaling $1 million in New Jersey and they were successful.

Rappaport was alerted by police of the con job and had to break the news to his daughter Dayna Titus and his son Brian Rappaport. Both didn’t even know their father was married to a woman 50 years younger than him.

"I never told them, because they would’ve disapproved, naturally disapprove," said Rappaport.

Halfon served thirteen months in jail and was deported back to Israel for her involvement in the crime. Now, Wasso faces years in prison. She will be formally sentenced this summer.