Man arrested in Ruskin after threatening his former employer with a gun over $75, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was arrested on Monday morning after threatening to kill everyone at a business during a confrontation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 39-year-old Tito Evan-Lloyd threatened his former employer with a gun. Around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 4400 block of Eagle Falls Place.

According to the sheriff's office, Evan-Lloyd was upset about a paycheck and confronted the manager. He is accused of waving around a concealed gun and threatening to kill everyone.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

READ: St. Petersburg woman's estranged boyfriend accused of shooting, killing her outside apartment: Police

After the incident, investigators say he took off. According to HCSO, deputies found Evan-Lloyd at a home on the 400 block of Royal Palm Empress Drive in Ruskin.

He was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Felon carrying concealed weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

"It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "The suspect's actions were a serious threat to public safety, and our deputies did an outstanding job in bringing him into custody quickly."

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter