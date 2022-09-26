Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

'Just evacuate': Hillsborough County residents seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian

By
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County mandatory evacuations underway

Joneé Lewis reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County leaders issued mandatory evacuations for residents living in Zone A ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Emergency management officials said this isn’t a decision they take lightly and encourage people to head the warning. People who live in mandatory evacuation zones said they don’t want to take any chances.

"If somebody is telling you to evacuate, just evacuate. If you're not a veteran at this, and you don't know that your house is 100% ready for this, just go take shelter elsewhere and be safe," Austin Albury said. "You know, I know everybody says it. It's a cliché, but, you know, you can buy your things again and everything will be all right. Just get out of here and keep yourself safe."

MORE: County by county: Hurricane Ian emergency information

If you can’t stay with family or friends, several evacuation shelters are now open throughout the county. The county operates three types of shelters during an emergency: General population emergency shelters, pet friendly emergency shelters and special needs shelters.

"We are setting up today for Hurricane Ian. We're getting ready to welcome the public. Some of the things that you should expect once you're here, once we get you checked in, first of all, you should expect long lines," Jeffrey Huggins, Hillsborough County shelter manager, said.

If you do need an evacuation shelter, keep in mind, evacuation shelters don’t have cots. Bring water, snacks and medical supplies. Don't bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, weapons.

Emergency leaders said you should plan to stay in shelters for several days.

For information on shelter locations, click here