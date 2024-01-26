Justin Timberlake's ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ to make stop in Tampa

Justin Timberlake is going back on tour for the first time in five years and is scheduled to perform in Tampa.

The first leg of Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ includes 22 cities with a stop at Amalie Arena on Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The renowned musician, actor, and entertainer made the announcement on Thursday night while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The concert will feature songs from Timberlake’s forthcoming new album ‘Everything I Thought I Was’, his latest single ‘Selfish’, and his top hits.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospit Expand

Timberlake is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend as a musical guest and will make the TV debut of his newly released single ‘Selfish’.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. with fan club pre-sale beginning on Monday, Jan. 29.

Citi card members and Verizon customers can buy presale tickets Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy winner, has sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.