Juvenile boy shoots man after argument, both people hospitalized: PCSO

An argument between a juvenile boy and a man ended in a shooting that left both people in the hospital, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the juvenile shot the man near Weston Oaks Dr. in Holiday on Saturday night around 11:40 p.m.

It is not clear why the juvenile was taken to the hospital.

The condition of both people has not been released.

What's next:

PCSO says the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

