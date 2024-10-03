Juvenile hit by vehicle at entrance to high school, Gulfport police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Gulfport police are investigating after a juvenile was hit by a vehicle at the entrance to Boca Ciega High school on Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was turning at the entrance to the school as the victim was crossing on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, whose exact age was not released, suffered minor injuries, police said.

