Man dies after crashing car into Spring Hill home: FHP

The Brief A man crashed his Nissan Altima into a home in Spring Hill on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 22-year-old driver later died at the hospital. Troopers say the home was vacant.



A 22-year-old man died after troopers say he crashed into a Hernando County home on Sunday night.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was headed northbound on Deltona Blvd. "at a high rate of speed" shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday and left the road while rounding a curve north of Regatta Circle.

READ: Florida woman accused of hitting estranged husband's girlfriend with car: PCSO

The Nissan Altima crashed into a vacant home, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the man who died.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: