Man dies after crashing car into Spring Hill home: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 22-year-old man died after troopers say he crashed into a Hernando County home on Sunday night.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was headed northbound on Deltona Blvd. "at a high rate of speed" shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday and left the road while rounding a curve north of Regatta Circle.
The Nissan Altima crashed into a vacant home, according to FHP.
Troopers say the driver later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
