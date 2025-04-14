Rabies alert issued in Hillsborough County after stray cat tests positive: FDH

The Brief A rabies alert has been issued in Hillsborough County after a stray cat tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health. Health officials say the cat was found dead near Twelve Oaks Blvd. in the Town and Country area on April 12. The alert will last for 60 days.



A rabies alert has been issued in Hillsborough County after a stray cat in the Town and Country area tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials say the cat was found dead near Twelve Oaks Blvd. on April 12.

Timeline:

The alert will last for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County.

Northern boundary: W. Linebaugh Ave.

Southern boundary: W Waters Ave.

Eastern boundary: Anderson Rd.

Western boundary: Wilsky Blvd.

The Hillsborough County Department of Health is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

What you can do:

People and domestic animals should avoid physical contact with wild animals, which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment.

If you are exposed to rabies, you must get treatment.

Click here for more information on rabies.

