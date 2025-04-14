Florida woman accused of hitting estranged husband's girlfriend with car: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies say Christdon Reese, 41, hit her estranged husband's girlfriend with her car on April 10. The victim is recovering from spinal fractures, according to PCSO. Reese's charges include attempted first-degree murder and violation of probation.



A woman faces an attempted murder charge after Polk County deputies say she purposely hit another woman with her car after spotting the victim with the suspect's estranged husband.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office says Christdon Reese, 41, drove past her estranged husband and his girlfriend as the pair walked across Old Dixie Highway near U.S. 92 to go to a friend's house on April 10.

Deputies say Reese turned her Volkswagen Jetta into the parking lot of a nearby Family Dollar store to turn around, then sped toward the victim, who ran down a driveway as Reese chased her.

Reese hit the victim with her car, then sped away, according to investigators.

Mugshot of Christdon Reese. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

PCSO says the victim went to the hospital with two spinal fractures and is recovering.

Deputies arrested Reese the next day on charges of attempted first-degree murder, trespassing and violation of probation stemming from a 2023 theft case in Osceola County.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement on Monday, saying: "Domestic-related calls are some of the worst calls to which we respond. When people allow their emotions to take over, it can result in injury or even death. This victim was injured, but luckily she survived the ordeal. Christdon Reese needs to learn how to control her temper, and maybe some cooling off in the jail will help."

What's next:

Records show Reese is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Jail records.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: