K-9 gets sweet send-off before retirement

K-9 Bruno with the Oro Valley Police Department in Arizona was treated to an ice-cream sandwich as he made his final sign off before retirement.

K-9 Bruno has been with the police department for seven years and helped seize $1 million in narcotics.

A dispatcher can be heard in a video posted to the police department’s website saying, “Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all of your hard work and thank you for making sure your handler got home safe every night.”

Bruno plans on enjoying belly rubs and chasing rabbits instead of bad guys during his retirement.

