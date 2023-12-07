K9 Taz joins Citrus County Sheriff’s Office team

article

The newest member of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has four legs.

K9 Taz and his handler, Deputy David Miller, recently completed the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) narcotics certification course, which tests the ability of the K9 team to locate illegal narcotics in vehicles, buildings, and open areas.

Deputy Miller’s K9 partner, Anakin, retired in January 2023 after serving the community for six-and-a-half years.

Taz is a 16-month-old Dutch shepherd who was born in Poland.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ K9 Taz and Deputy Miller. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

"I am excited to welcome K9 Taz to our team," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "With his previous experience and success as a K9 handler, Deputy Miller is an incredible asset to our agency - the two will make an excellent team. I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish together."

Taz and Deputy Miller also completed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) patrol certification test, which assesses criminal apprehension abilities, search skills, and obedience.